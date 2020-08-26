Hong Kong police conducted an undercover operation before arresting 12 women in raids in Tuen Mun. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mainland Chinese sex workers among 12 women arrested in Hong Kong police sting

  • Five women smuggled into city illegally caught in raid on six Tuen Mun flats
  • Two mainland women with permits and five Hong Kong women also detained after four-day vice operation
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:46pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police conducted an undercover operation before arresting 12 women in raids in Tuen Mun. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE