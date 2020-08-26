Hong Kong police conducted an undercover operation before arresting 12 women in raids in Tuen Mun. Photo: Warton Li
Mainland Chinese sex workers among 12 women arrested in Hong Kong police sting
- Five women smuggled into city illegally caught in raid on six Tuen Mun flats
- Two mainland women with permits and five Hong Kong women also detained after four-day vice operation
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
