An off-duty Hong Kong police officer was arrested on suspicion of taking upskirt photos of a colleague in an MTR station on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Off-duty Hong Kong policeman arrested on suspicion of taking upskirt photos of colleague in MTR station
- Police say the incident took place at Prince Edward MTR station as the woman was riding an escalator
- It is at least the second time a police officer has been arrested over the same offence in the past two months
Topic | Hong Kong police
An off-duty Hong Kong police officer was arrested on suspicion of taking upskirt photos of a colleague in an MTR station on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li