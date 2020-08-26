Ho Pui-yee (right), mother of Chan Yin-lam, is escorted by police as she leaves the West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan on the third day of the inquest into her daughter’s death on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Mother of Hong Kong teen found dead at sea denies cutting off access to psychiatric help, pen pal testifies to girl’s erratic behaviour
- The mother of the girl refutes psychiatrists’ testimony that she refused to let her daughter undergo in-depth assessments
- The girl’s pen pal and purported boyfriend, an inmate serving time on drug charges, says she acted strangely in the weeks before her death
Topic | Mental health
