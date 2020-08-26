Police said the gang was offering gamblers illegal loans with an annual interest rate of 500 per cent. Photo: Warton Li
Suspected triad faction boss among 155 people arrested in police raids on illegal gambling dens in Hong Kong
- More than 200 officers swoop down on 18 establishments running around the clock in old residential blocks in Tsuen Wan
- Police suspect the casinos run by the Wo Shing Wo gang were generating over HK$15 million a month
Topic | Crime
Police said the gang was offering gamblers illegal loans with an annual interest rate of 500 per cent. Photo: Warton Li