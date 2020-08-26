A 31-year-old local woman was arrested at a bank branch in Kowloon Bay on Tuesday after bank staff reported a suspected case of fraud. Photo: Hong Kong Police
One arrested over scam that saw elderly Hong Kong woman swindled out of nearly HK$4 million
- Police arrest the alleged fraudster at Kowloon Bay bank branch after employees report suspicious activity
- The perpetrator of the scam had posed as a mainland Chinese official, telling the victim she was accused of money laundering and needed to ‘clear her name’
Topic | Scams and swindles
A 31-year-old local woman was arrested at a bank branch in Kowloon Bay on Tuesday after bank staff reported a suspected case of fraud. Photo: Hong Kong Police