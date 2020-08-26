A 31-year-old local woman was arrested at a bank branch in Kowloon Bay on Tuesday after bank staff reported a suspected case of fraud. Photo: Hong Kong Police
One arrested over scam that saw elderly Hong Kong woman swindled out of nearly HK$4 million

  • Police arrest the alleged fraudster at Kowloon Bay bank branch after employees report suspicious activity
  • The perpetrator of the scam had posed as a mainland Chinese official, telling the victim she was accused of money laundering and needed to ‘clear her name’
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Aug, 2020

