Hong Kong law enforcement seized 12 dogs and HK$37 million in goods during an anti-smuggling operation late last week. Photo: Edmond So
Dead pet dogs that washed up on Hong Kong beaches may have been drowned by smugglers, police source says

  • Dozen pet dogs still trapped in cages found in Stanley and on Lamma Island may have been thrown from speedboat during police chase
  • Officers are investigating if they were being smuggled to mainland China to be reunited with their owners

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:54pm, 27 Aug, 2020

