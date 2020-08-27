A still taken from footage of the attacks at Yuen Long MTR station on July 21 last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: police chief denies force trying to ‘rewrite history’ after senior officer calls views on MTR station attack lopsided
- Police Commissioner Chris Tang says focus should be on evidence and facts about the incident
- Comments come after senior superintendent said investigation found both sides were ‘on equal footing’ in their use of force
Topic | Hong Kong protests
