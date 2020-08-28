Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai at West Kowloon Court on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Lawyers for Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai in intimidation case say impulsive ‘scolding’ sparked by pressure from rival newspaper

  • Defence counsel Peter Duncan SC questions credibility of alleged victim and says his client’s words to the other party were uttered on the spur of the moment
  • Magistrate May Chung Ming-sun of West Kowloon Court will deliver her verdict on September 3

Topic |   Jimmy Lai
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:21pm, 28 Aug, 2020

