Hong Kong protests: alleged Telegram channel administrator charged with inciting arson against police facilities, denied bail

  • Prosecutors say computer technician Ng Man-ho incited others to damage police vehicles and set the officers’ quarters on fire
  • Hit with seven separate counts, the 26-year-old was remanded to await hearing on November 20

Jasmine Siu and Christy Leung

Updated: 9:13pm, 28 Aug, 2020

The Telegram messaging app proved popular with protesters during Hong Kong’s months of social unrest. Photo: Reuters
