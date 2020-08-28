The Telegram messaging app proved popular with protesters during Hong Kong’s months of social unrest. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: alleged Telegram channel administrator charged with inciting arson against police facilities, denied bail
- Prosecutors say computer technician Ng Man-ho incited others to damage police vehicles and set the officers’ quarters on fire
- Hit with seven separate counts, the 26-year-old was remanded to await hearing on November 20
Topic | Hong Kong protests
