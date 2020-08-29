Pet animals were among the haul seized by police in an anti-smuggling operation in Mui Wo last week. Photo: Handout
More mainland Chinese pet owners frantically seeking whereabouts of beloved animals after gruesome Hong Kong smuggling case
- Revelation follows police raid of Tuen Mun pet hotel, suspected to be part of an illegal operation to transport animals of returning mainland Chinese, with city as transit point
- Panic stems from morbid find of 15 dead cats and dogs washed up on city’s shore in recent days, suspected to have been drowned by smugglers fleeing police chase
Topic | Animal rights in China
Pet animals were among the haul seized by police in an anti-smuggling operation in Mui Wo last week. Photo: Handout