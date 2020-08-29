Pet animals were among the haul seized by police in an anti-smuggling operation in Mui Wo last week. Photo: Handout
More mainland Chinese pet owners frantically seeking whereabouts of beloved animals after gruesome Hong Kong smuggling case

  • Revelation follows police raid of Tuen Mun pet hotel, suspected to be part of an illegal operation to transport animals of returning mainland Chinese, with city as transit point
  • Panic stems from morbid find of 15 dead cats and dogs washed up on city’s shore in recent days, suspected to have been drowned by smugglers fleeing police chase

Danny Mok
Updated: 12:08pm, 29 Aug, 2020

