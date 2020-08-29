The Pratas Islands, or Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, where the activists had drifted after their boat ran out of fuel. Photo: CNA
Five Hong Kong activists fleeing to Taiwan intercepted by self-ruled island’s coastguard before reaching its shores
- News reported by Taiwanese newspaper, with incident said to have occurred in July but kept under wraps because of difficult and awkward position of government
- Allowing the group to stay may violate Beijing’s national security law, while extraditing them to Hong Kong would go against the pro-independence stance of ruling party
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
The Pratas Islands, or Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, where the activists had drifted after their boat ran out of fuel. Photo: CNA