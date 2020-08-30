A view of Shek Pai Wan Estate, where a teenage girl was allegedly attacked by a group of her peers in a bullying incident that has circulated widely online. Photo: Handout
Four arrested over attack on teenage girl in latest case of public bullying in Hong Kong
- Police say the people involved in the attack knew each other, and that the incident appeared to revolve around a romantic dispute
- As with other recent bullying cases, the attack was filmed and circulated online
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
