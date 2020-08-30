A view of Shek Pai Wan Estate, where a teenage girl was allegedly attacked by a group of her peers in a bullying incident that has circulated widely online. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Four arrested over attack on teenage girl in latest case of public bullying in Hong Kong

  • Police say the people involved in the attack knew each other, and that the incident appeared to revolve around a romantic dispute
  • As with other recent bullying cases, the attack was filmed and circulated online

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 4:21pm, 30 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Shek Pai Wan Estate, where a teenage girl was allegedly attacked by a group of her peers in a bullying incident that has circulated widely online. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE