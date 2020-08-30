Officers from the Narcotics Bureau display confiscated plastic drink bottles used to hide more than HK$170 million worth of hard drugs in a Hong Kong factory. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police make biggest hard drug bust of year as HK$170 million of Ice, heroin and ketamine found hidden inside soft-drink bottles at Fanling factory
- Massive seizure continues ‘worrying’ surge of large-scale drug busts that has seen four hauls this year top HK$100 million a piece
- The amount of heroin and Ice confiscated by police in first six months of the year had already topped all of 2018 and 2019 combined
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
