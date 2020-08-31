In a video posted on Sunday night, Wong Mau-chun, aka ‘Prince Edward Hon Bo-sun’, said he had not disappeared on the evening of August 31, 2019, but rather fled to Britain to avoid facing charges. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: man rumoured to have disappeared during police crackdown at Prince Edward MTR Station emerges in Britain
- In a video released Sunday evening, Wong Mau-chun, aka ‘Prince Edward Hon Bo-sun’, said he fled because he faces eight charges, including rioting
- Unsubstantiated claims that people died during the chaotic police operation have been consistently denied and denounced by authorities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
In a video posted on Sunday night, Wong Mau-chun, aka ‘Prince Edward Hon Bo-sun’, said he had not disappeared on the evening of August 31, 2019, but rather fled to Britain to avoid facing charges. Photo: Handout