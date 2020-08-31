The headquarters of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department in Kowloon Bay, where the attack took place. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong government employee arrested after knife attack on colleague in office

  • The injured – a 30-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – were taken conscious to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment
  • The suspect has reportedly been suffering from psychosis for several years, and was on duty for his last day in the office after being fired

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:44pm, 31 Aug, 2020

The headquarters of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department in Kowloon Bay, where the attack took place. Photo: SCMP
