The headquarters of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department in Kowloon Bay, where the attack took place. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong government employee arrested after knife attack on colleague in office
- The injured – a 30-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – were taken conscious to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment
- The suspect has reportedly been suffering from psychosis for several years, and was on duty for his last day in the office after being fired
Topic | Crime
The headquarters of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department in Kowloon Bay, where the attack took place. Photo: SCMP