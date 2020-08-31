Fan Ka-ho’s behaviour was suspicious, the magistrate said, but she gave the 40-year-old the benefit of the doubt. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man cleared of indecently assaulting opposition lawmaker with kiss after anti-government protest

  • Magistrate says behaviour of Fan Ka-ho, 40, was suspicious but she gave him the benefit of the doubt as there were irreconcilable differences in witness accounts
  • Case centred on an encounter between Fan and Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan on the night of August 23 last year

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:44pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fan Ka-ho’s behaviour was suspicious, the magistrate said, but she gave the 40-year-old the benefit of the doubt. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE