Protesters storm Hong Kong’s Legco chamber last year. Police are now hunting for suspects involved in the case. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police hunting for ‘eight more suspects’ charged over protests, with some thought to have fled city
- Suspects linked to storming of Legco in social unrest last year, and unlawful assembly on August 31
- Revelation from source comes after sea capture of individuals facing similar charges, sparking concern court may clamp down on bail
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters storm Hong Kong’s Legco chamber last year. Police are now hunting for suspects involved in the case. Photo: Sam Tsang