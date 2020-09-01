The city has recorded a sharp rise in reports of robbery this year, according to police. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt for armed man after bungled robbery at a money exchange store in Fanling
- The robber fled after the female owner managed to run out of the shop and shouted for help
- The incident comes a week after a smash-and-grab gang robbed a jewellery store in the area
Topic | Crime
The city has recorded a sharp rise in reports of robbery this year, according to police. Photo: Warton Li