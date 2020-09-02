Police display evidence seized as part of the arrests. Photo: Sam TsangPolice display evidence seized as part of the arrests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police arrest 15 people over bogus applications to Hong Kong’s Covid-19 relief fund for companies

  • Suspects accused of forging utility bills, business addresses and MPF documents to scam subsidies worth total of HK$3.8 million
  • In one instance, woman allegedly used relatives’ names to file nine applications involving HK$880,000

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:59pm, 2 Sep, 2020

