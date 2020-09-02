Police display evidence seized as part of the arrests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police arrest 15 people over bogus applications to Hong Kong’s Covid-19 relief fund for companies
- Suspects accused of forging utility bills, business addresses and MPF documents to scam subsidies worth total of HK$3.8 million
- In one instance, woman allegedly used relatives’ names to file nine applications involving HK$880,000
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Police display evidence seized as part of the arrests. Photo: Sam Tsang