More than 1,300 people have been arrested in connection with last November’s siege of Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: police warn fleeing city not worth the risk as 25 rearrested over involvement with November’s siege of PolyU
- With no time limit for certain types of prosecution, charges will be waiting at home no matter how long suspects stay abroad, force warns
- Wednesday morning’s arrests involved group who had declined offer of police bail when originally detained near campus
Topic | Hong Kong protests
More than 1,300 people have been arrested in connection with last November’s siege of Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong