Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: police warn fleeing city not worth the risk as 25 rearrested over involvement with November’s siege of PolyU

  • With no time limit for certain types of prosecution, charges will be waiting at home no matter how long suspects stay abroad, force warns
  • Wednesday morning’s arrests involved group who had declined offer of police bail when originally detained near campus

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung
Updated: 7:25pm, 2 Sep, 2020

