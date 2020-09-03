Officers (from left) Lam Yuen-ling, Alan Chung, and Chan Yuen-fun, with some of the evidence seized during the operation in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police reveal dealers’ new tactic for bringing Ice into city – wooden furniture soaked with drugs
- Arrest of two men in Tsuen Wan alerts authorities to new method of trafficking crystal meth
- Officers seize 3kg of wood and 600 grams of cocaine during raid of residential unit
Topic | Crime
Officers (from left) Lam Yuen-ling, Alan Chung, and Chan Yuen-fun, with some of the evidence seized during the operation in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong