Hong Kong police on Thursday display valuables seized in the arrests of six suspects accused of running so-called spiritual blessing scams targeting elderly women in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest six over ‘spiritual blessing’ scams targeting elderly women
- The scams involve convincing victims a religious ceremony is needed to cleanse their family of bad luck, then spiriting away their valuables during the purported ritual
- Police say the suspects defrauded five victims of a total of HK$1.2 million
Topic | Crime
