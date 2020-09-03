Hong Kong police on Thursday display valuables seized in the arrests of six suspects accused of running so-called spiritual blessing scams targeting elderly women in the city. Photo: HandoutHong Kong police on Thursday display valuables seized in the arrests of six suspects accused of running so-called spiritual blessing scams targeting elderly women in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police on Thursday display valuables seized in the arrests of six suspects accused of running so-called spiritual blessing scams targeting elderly women in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest six over ‘spiritual blessing’ scams targeting elderly women

  • The scams involve convincing victims a religious ceremony is needed to cleanse their family of bad luck, then spiriting away their valuables during the purported ritual
  • Police say the suspects defrauded five victims of a total of HK$1.2 million

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:25pm, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police on Thursday display valuables seized in the arrests of six suspects accused of running so-called spiritual blessing scams targeting elderly women in the city. Photo: HandoutHong Kong police on Thursday display valuables seized in the arrests of six suspects accused of running so-called spiritual blessing scams targeting elderly women in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police on Thursday display valuables seized in the arrests of six suspects accused of running so-called spiritual blessing scams targeting elderly women in the city. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE