The exterior of the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Stiffer sentence approved for teenager who threw petrol bombs after probation deemed ‘inadequate’ upon review
- Prosecutors win sentencing review after the original judge in the case became the subject of numerous complaints on a judiciary website
- The boy was previously given probation for throwing three petrol bombs onto a street in Yuen Long in January
Topic | Hong Kong courts
