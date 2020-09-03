The body of Chan Yin-Lam, pictured with her mother Ho Pui-yee, was found at sea last September and an inquest is being held into the circumstances of her death. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong teen found dead at sea may have suffered psychotic episodes, inquest told
- Inquest told that Chan Yin-lam appeared to show symptoms as early as a month before her disappearance
- Forensic psychiatrist suggests Chan’s case was more complex than a rebellious streak, as it was referred to earlier by her doctors
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The body of Chan Yin-Lam, pictured with her mother Ho Pui-yee, was found at sea last September and an inquest is being held into the circumstances of her death. Photo: Handout