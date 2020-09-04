A boy is due in court accused of rioting and a count of grievous bodily harm with intent. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: boy shot by police officer during Yuen Long demonstration charged with rioting
- Teen accused of committing offences at an anti-government protest, during which he suffered gunshot wound from live round
- Charges relate to breakout of violence in Yuen Long on October 4 last year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
