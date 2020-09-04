An online video shows a dog looking out of the unlocked boot of a car as it travels down the highway. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong dog’s car boot misadventure ends in owner’s arrest after video goes viral
- Clip shows dog’s head hanging out of car’s unlocked boot as it travels down highway, risking potential injury
- Animal was sent to SPCA for examination after police detained 59-year-old owner
Topic | Crime
An online video shows a dog looking out of the unlocked boot of a car as it travels down the highway. Photo: Facebook