Hong Kong protests: trio admits rioting inside shopping centre during last year’s unrest

  • Two police officers suffer injuries during the protest chaos, one with ongoing vision damage and the other requiring stitches to his head
  • Defendants were part of a mob that set upon officers in a Sha Tin shopping mall last July following an anti-government rally

Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:30pm, 4 Sep, 2020

Lee Man-him, one of three pleading guilty on Friday to rioting, tries to cover his face as he arrives at court. Photo: Winson Wong
