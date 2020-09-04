The headquarters of the Hong Kong Police Force in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Civil servant arrested on suspicion of urging people online to murder Hong Kong police officers
- The woman, who works for the government’s chief information officer, is said to have provoked violence in discussion forums and on social networking platforms
- But police say she may end up only facing charge of misconduct in public office, depending on the view of the Department of Justice
