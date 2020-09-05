Common water hyacinths are seen on the surface of abandoned fish ponds in rural areas in Fung Lok Wai, Yuen Long. Photo: Martin Chan
Court sides with environmentalist against Hong Kong developer that wants to build on globally important wetlands
- Roy Tam launched a judicial review six years ago challenging Town Planning Board decision to allow Cheung Kong to build homes
- Area is renowned habitat for waterfowls, a stopover point for migratory birds, and is recognised as being of international importance
