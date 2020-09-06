Airguns were among items officers seized from the suspect’s home, according to police. Photo RTHKAirguns were among items officers seized from the suspect’s home, according to police. Photo RTHK
Airguns were among items officers seized from the suspect’s home, according to police. Photo RTHK
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man accused of kidnapping former landlady in rent dispute

  • Police alerted by Yuen Long villagers who believed the woman was being held against her will in a container-style home
  • During raid on suspect’s nearby residence, officers find handcuffs and dozens of weapons, force says

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 12:04am, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Airguns were among items officers seized from the suspect’s home, according to police. Photo RTHKAirguns were among items officers seized from the suspect’s home, according to police. Photo RTHK
Airguns were among items officers seized from the suspect’s home, according to police. Photo RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE