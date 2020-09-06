Airguns were among items officers seized from the suspect’s home, according to police. Photo RTHK
Hong Kong man accused of kidnapping former landlady in rent dispute
- Police alerted by Yuen Long villagers who believed the woman was being held against her will in a container-style home
- During raid on suspect’s nearby residence, officers find handcuffs and dozens of weapons, force says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
