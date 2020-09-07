The number of online scams targeting Hongkongers more than doubled in the first half of the year. Photo: ShutterstockThe number of online scams targeting Hongkongers more than doubled in the first half of the year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Cybercrime surges in Hong Kong as Covid-19 work-from-home arrangements leave people ‘vulnerable’ to fraudsters

  • Number of cases of technology-based crimes more than doubles in the first half of the year, to some 6,400
  • Some of the online scams refer directly to the pandemic, luring victims to download malware in bogus emails warning of coronavirus infection

Topic | Cybersecurity
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:08am, 8 Sep, 2020

