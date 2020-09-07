The District Court began hearing the case of a telecoms employee accused of doxxing a police officer’s father on Monday. Photo: Nora TamThe District Court began hearing the case of a telecoms employee accused of doxxing a police officer’s father on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
The District Court began hearing the case of a telecoms employee accused of doxxing a police officer’s father on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong telecoms worker accused of using company computer to track down, publish personal data of police officer’s father

  • Prosecutors also say the man used his position to record the data of dozens of public figures, police officers and their relatives
  • The alleged doxxing took place during last year’s months of social unrest

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:21pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The District Court began hearing the case of a telecoms employee accused of doxxing a police officer’s father on Monday. Photo: Nora TamThe District Court began hearing the case of a telecoms employee accused of doxxing a police officer’s father on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
The District Court began hearing the case of a telecoms employee accused of doxxing a police officer’s father on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE