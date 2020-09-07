The young girl runs away from police during the protest in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Police defend tactics after video of officer tackling 12-year-old Hong Kong girl goes viral
- Human rights advocates warn the city’s law enforcement is adopting increasingly aggressive tactics, pointing to mass arrests during Sunday’s protest
- But police insider says early detentions stopped the rally from plunging into further violence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
