The young girl runs away from police during the protest in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: ReutersThe young girl runs away from police during the protest in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police defend tactics after video of officer tackling 12-year-old Hong Kong girl goes viral

  • Human rights advocates warn the city’s law enforcement is adopting increasingly aggressive tactics, pointing to mass arrests during Sunday’s protest
  • But police insider says early detentions stopped the rally from plunging into further violence

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau and Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:30pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
