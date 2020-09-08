The motorist drove himself to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei, after the shooting. Photo: Dickson LeeThe motorist drove himself to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei, after the shooting. Photo: Dickson Lee
The motorist drove himself to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei, after the shooting. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong motorist drives himself to hospital after being shot in chest by gunman on motorbike while stopped at traffic lights

  • Gunman being hunted after 45-year-old victim targeted on Austin Road near Jordan
  • He reportedly caused three taxis to crash as he was making his way to Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:05am, 8 Sep, 2020

