Tam Tak-chi speaks at a Civil Human Rights Front protest against the banning of the Hong Kong National Party, in 2018. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi first person charged under colonial-era sedition law since city’s return to China in 1997
- Leading figure of localist group People Power faces a total six counts over uttering seditious words and of acting disorderly in public places
- Tam appeared in Fanling Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon after spending more than 48 hours in police custody
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Tam Tak-chi speaks at a Civil Human Rights Front protest against the banning of the Hong Kong National Party, in 2018. Photo: Edmond So