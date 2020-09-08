Tam Tak-chi speaks at a Civil Human Rights Front protest against the banning of the Hong Kong National Party, in 2018. Photo: Edmond SoTam Tak-chi speaks at a Civil Human Rights Front protest against the banning of the Hong Kong National Party, in 2018. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi first person charged under colonial-era sedition law since city’s return to China in 1997

  • Leading figure of localist group People Power faces a total six counts over uttering seditious words and of acting disorderly in public places
  • Tam appeared in Fanling Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon after spending more than 48 hours in police custody

Jack Lau
Jack Lau and Brian Wong

Updated: 4:12pm, 8 Sep, 2020

