Hong Kong customs officials uncovered 20 bars of gold valued at HK$10 million last Thursday inside a truck at a mainland border checkpoint. Photo: Handout
With gold prices soaring, Hong Kong customs busts attempt to smuggle HK$10 million in bars across border from mainland
- Twenty gold bars, each weighing 1kg, were found under the front passenger seat of a truck registered as carrying electronic goods
- A law enforcement source notes that the price of gold, which trades for less on the mainland, has jumped significantly since the start of the year
