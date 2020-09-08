Hong Kong customs officials uncovered 20 bars of gold valued at HK$10 million last Thursday inside a truck at a mainland border checkpoint. Photo: HandoutHong Kong customs officials uncovered 20 bars of gold valued at HK$10 million last Thursday inside a truck at a mainland border checkpoint. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

With gold prices soaring, Hong Kong customs busts attempt to smuggle HK$10 million in bars across border from mainland

  • Twenty gold bars, each weighing 1kg, were found under the front passenger seat of a truck registered as carrying electronic goods
  • A law enforcement source notes that the price of gold, which trades for less on the mainland, has jumped significantly since the start of the year

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Sep, 2020

