Billy Chiu being escorted out of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Dickson LeeBilly Chiu being escorted out of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
Billy Chiu being escorted out of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong government seeks damages against activist over injuries suffered by police during Occupy protest

  • Authorities seeking more than HK$170,000 in compensation for the injuries, which allegedly left one officer permanently affected
  • The case stems from a 2014 operation in which police tried to clear Occupy protesters from Mong Kok

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:50pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Billy Chiu being escorted out of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Dickson LeeBilly Chiu being escorted out of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
Billy Chiu being escorted out of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE