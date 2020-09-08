Billy Chiu being escorted out of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong government seeks damages against activist over injuries suffered by police during Occupy protest
- Authorities seeking more than HK$170,000 in compensation for the injuries, which allegedly left one officer permanently affected
- The case stems from a 2014 operation in which police tried to clear Occupy protesters from Mong Kok
