Social worker Jackie Chen outside the District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Xiaomei ChenSocial worker Jackie Chen outside the District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: social worker joined riot by shouting ‘provocative statements’ through microphone and urging police to calm down, court hears

  • Prosecutors open case against Jackie Chen, 42, and seven others after they all deny rioting in Wan Chai in August last year
  • Chen used provocative language, calling on officers to calm down while protesters hurled bricks and petrol bombs at them, prosecutor says

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:57pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
