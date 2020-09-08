Social worker Jackie Chen outside the District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: social worker joined riot by shouting ‘provocative statements’ through microphone and urging police to calm down, court hears
- Prosecutors open case against Jackie Chen, 42, and seven others after they all deny rioting in Wan Chai in August last year
- Chen used provocative language, calling on officers to calm down while protesters hurled bricks and petrol bombs at them, prosecutor says
