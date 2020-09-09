Judges must take an oath to administer justice without fear or favour, self-interest or deceit. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s judiciary dismisses claims magistrate posted to High Court job because of complaints over rulings in protest cases
- Storm broke out after magistrate acquitted district councillor of assaulting a policeman during protest last year and said two officers lied in court
- The magistrate, Stanley Ho, has been appointed as a temporary deputy registrar of the High Court until June next year
