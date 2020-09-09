Hong Kong police pose with evidence taken during a three-day operation that saw 15 suspected members of a triad gang arrested. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police smash triad gang tied to burglaries, drug trafficking in three-day operation that nets 15 arrests
- Police say the gang had a sophisticated method of scouting and robbing local shops, netting HK$1.8 million in cash and valuables since December
- The youngest member arrested was a 16-year-old girl who acted as a lookout
Topic | Crime
