The shooting of a man thought to be a Wo Shing Wo triad faction leader early on Tuesday morning has sparked a police crackdown. Photo: HandoutThe shooting of a man thought to be a Wo Shing Wo triad faction leader early on Tuesday morning has sparked a police crackdown. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Fearing revenge attacks, Hong Kong police swoop on Wo Shing Wo triad after alleged faction leader shot by motorcycle hitman

  • More than two dozen arrests made on day 1 of a multi-day crackdown that a source said was aimed at stemming further gang violence
  • The raid on one unlicensed pub yielded 13 arrests, along with HK$180,000 in cash and another HK$99,000 in illegal drugs

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:57pm, 9 Sep, 2020

