The shooting of a man thought to be a Wo Shing Wo triad faction leader early on Tuesday morning has sparked a police crackdown. Photo: Handout
Fearing revenge attacks, Hong Kong police swoop on Wo Shing Wo triad after alleged faction leader shot by motorcycle hitman
- More than two dozen arrests made on day 1 of a multi-day crackdown that a source said was aimed at stemming further gang violence
- The raid on one unlicensed pub yielded 13 arrests, along with HK$180,000 in cash and another HK$99,000 in illegal drugs
