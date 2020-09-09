The District Court handed out jail sentences of up to three years and eight months to the ATM conmen. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong ATM fraudsters jailed for stealing HK$300,000 using pinhole camera and counterfeit bank cards
- Overseas gang, equipped with more than 100 fake bank cards and the covert camera, stole from accounts in Hong Kong
- Angelov Plamen Angelov, 32, handed longest prison sentence of the Bulgarian trio at three years, eight months
Topic | Hong Kong courts
