Lawyer Lu Siwei says he has been denied access to his client, one of 12 detained by the coastguard as they tried to flee to Taiwan. Photo: RTHK
Lawyers hired by families of Hongkongers arrested at sea say mainland Chinese authorities appointing legal counsel, pressuring them to drop cases
- ‘The matters these people are involved with are too huge,’ one lawyer says he was told by Henan province officials asking him to drop his client
- Another lawyer, based in Chengdu, says no legal representatives have managed to establish contact with clients in two weeks since arrests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
