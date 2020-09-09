Lawyer Lu Siwei says he has been denied access to his client, one of 12 detained by the coastguard as they tried to flee to Taiwan. Photo: RTHKLawyer Lu Siwei says he has been denied access to his client, one of 12 detained by the coastguard as they tried to flee to Taiwan. Photo: RTHK
Lawyers hired by families of Hongkongers arrested at sea say mainland Chinese authorities appointing legal counsel, pressuring them to drop cases

  • ‘The matters these people are involved with are too huge,’ one lawyer says he was told by Henan province officials asking him to drop his client
  • Another lawyer, based in Chengdu, says no legal representatives have managed to establish contact with clients in two weeks since arrests

Natalie WongGuo Rui
Natalie Wong and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Sep, 2020

