A photo of activist Tam Tak-chi is shown at a press conference the group of lawmakers and district councillors held at Tamar. Photo: Dickson LeeA photo of activist Tam Tak-chi is shown at a press conference the group of lawmakers and district councillors held at Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
A photo of activist Tam Tak-chi is shown at a press conference the group of lawmakers and district councillors held at Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong opposition group vows to take complaint over magistrate to judiciary

  • Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung comes under fire after rejecting bail for activist Tam Tak-chi, charged over uttering seditious words
  • So also accused of setting excessively high bail for Tam in earlier case, but criminal lawyer says there is no ‘standard’ amount

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jack LauPhila Siu
Jack Lau and Phila Siu

Updated: 8:56pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo of activist Tam Tak-chi is shown at a press conference the group of lawmakers and district councillors held at Tamar. Photo: Dickson LeeA photo of activist Tam Tak-chi is shown at a press conference the group of lawmakers and district councillors held at Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
A photo of activist Tam Tak-chi is shown at a press conference the group of lawmakers and district councillors held at Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE