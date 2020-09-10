Two men go to work on a jewellery counter with sledgehammers as an accomplice holds staff at bay with a knife during a robbery. Photo: Facebook
In a Hong Kong minute: police launch citywide manhunt after sledgehammer-wielding gang make quick work of jewellery counter
- The smash-and-grab robbery, which took place in the city’s Wong Tai Sin neighbourhood, saw three black-clad men flee in a car of the same colour
- One of the perpetrators allegedly threatened staff with a knife as the others broke through the case and stole more than HK$1 million in valuables
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Two men go to work on a jewellery counter with sledgehammers as an accomplice holds staff at bay with a knife during a robbery. Photo: Facebook