Two men go to work on a jewellery counter with sledgehammers as an accomplice holds staff at bay with a knife during a robbery. Photo: FacebookTwo men go to work on a jewellery counter with sledgehammers as an accomplice holds staff at bay with a knife during a robbery. Photo: Facebook
In a Hong Kong minute: police launch citywide manhunt after sledgehammer-wielding gang make quick work of jewellery counter

  • The smash-and-grab robbery, which took place in the city’s Wong Tai Sin neighbourhood, saw three black-clad men flee in a car of the same colour
  • One of the perpetrators allegedly threatened staff with a knife as the others broke through the case and stole more than HK$1 million in valuables

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:02pm, 10 Sep, 2020

