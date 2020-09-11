A New World First Bus driver was arrested during an anti-government protest last weekend. Photo: May TseA New World First Bus driver was arrested during an anti-government protest last weekend. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong bus driver charged with careless driving after police accused him of endangering officers during protest operation

  • New World First Bus employee was stopped on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei on Sunday
  • He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possessing an offensive weapon

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:23am, 11 Sep, 2020

