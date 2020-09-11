A New World First Bus driver was arrested during an anti-government protest last weekend. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong bus driver charged with careless driving after police accused him of endangering officers during protest operation
- New World First Bus employee was stopped on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei on Sunday
- He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possessing an offensive weapon
Topic | Hong Kong police
A New World First Bus driver was arrested during an anti-government protest last weekend. Photo: May Tse