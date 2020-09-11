Police officers took the suspect, seen here in a hood and handcuffs, to a crime scene in Kwun Tong on Friday as part of their investigation into the scam. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong teen arrested in connection with HK$200 million phone scam, that saw elderly residents robbed of their life savings
- Fraudsters posed as law enforcement officials from mainland China and convinced people to hand over money and bank details
- Female university student suspected of being a ‘spy’ for con artists had HK$300,000 in her own account
Topic | Scams and swindles
