A number of police officers have been arrested in recent months. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police inspector arrested over alleged indecent assault of student, 19, after drinking session
- The 27-year-old officer, attached to a marine police patrol subunit, was suspended from duty following his arrest, according to a force insider
- Pair had been drinking in hotel room with two others before leaving in taxi, where alleged offence took place
Topic | Hong Kong police
A number of police officers have been arrested in recent months. Photo: Warton Li