A Hong Kong prosecutor’s email touching on June’s banned Tiananmen Square vigil has sparked a Department of Justice probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong prosecutor faces justice department probe after email on plans for banned Tiananmen Square vigil
- Noting civil servants must be ‘completely loyal to sitting chief executive’, Department of Justice spokesman promises ‘zero tolerance’ if rules breached
- Issues of ‘political neutrality’, work email protocols will be central to probe
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
