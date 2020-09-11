A Hong Kong prosecutor’s email touching on June’s banned Tiananmen Square vigil has sparked a Department of Justice probe. Photo: K. Y. ChengA Hong Kong prosecutor’s email touching on June’s banned Tiananmen Square vigil has sparked a Department of Justice probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Hong Kong prosecutor’s email touching on June’s banned Tiananmen Square vigil has sparked a Department of Justice probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong prosecutor faces justice department probe after email on plans for banned Tiananmen Square vigil

  • Noting civil servants must be ‘completely loyal to sitting chief executive’, Department of Justice spokesman promises ‘zero tolerance’ if rules breached
  • Issues of ‘political neutrality’, work email protocols will be central to probe

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:46pm, 11 Sep, 2020

