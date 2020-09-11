One of the 15 suspects arrested on Thursday is taken into custody. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong securities regulator investigating Next Digital share surge and collecting client data, insider says after police arrest 15
- Securities and Futures Commission says in a rare statement it is ready to offer help with police investigation
- 15 suspects, who were held on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering by manipulating shares of Next Digital, released on police bail
