One of the 15 suspects arrested on Thursday is taken into custody. Photo: K. Y. ChengOne of the 15 suspects arrested on Thursday is taken into custody. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong securities regulator investigating Next Digital share surge and collecting client data, insider says after police arrest 15

  • Securities and Futures Commission says in a rare statement it is ready to offer help with police investigation
  • 15 suspects, who were held on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering by manipulating shares of Next Digital, released on police bail

Enoch Yiu and Christy Leung

Updated: 10:54pm, 11 Sep, 2020

